Les Girls Les Boys Launches London Pop Up

High-octane-comfort brand Les Girls Les Boys has launched their first ever London pop up in Soho. The underwear and loungewear brand, founded by celebrated and innovative lingerie designer Serena Rees (she had previously founded luxury lingerie label Agent Provocateur), will be at the Carnaby location until the end of the month.

The cool-girl label oozes authenticity with a soft, pastel colour palette and roots in heritage sportswear and dance clothing. Designed for the ‘coming-of-age’ era, each piece is extremely accessible across diverse, cultural identities.

Visit the pop up this month to get your hands on the covetable ‘bed-to-Street' pieces.

Visit lesgirlslesboys.com

