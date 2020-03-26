Les Girls Les Boys Donate To The NHS St. Bart's Trust

We’re living in unprecedented times, recent events have put people and communities all over the world in extremely difficult positions, while most of us are afraid and isolated in our homes for our own safety, front line essential workers are fighting day and night to combat the global spread of Covid-19.

The fashion industry has seen a huge response from brands and businesses, big and small, with fashion houses creating and donating masks and gowns, diverting seamstresses to the necessary cause, and monetary donations from all over.

Serena Rees, the founder of London based ‘bed to street’ loungewear brand les girls les boys is stepping up to the plate to help out our country’s tremendous NHS staff. Stressing the often overlooked, but very important concern that a lot of key workers are staying away from home to protect their own families, Rees and the team are looking to the NHS St. Bart's Trust, in support of workers in London.

Standing in solidarity with front line workers, les girls les boys are looking to help NHS workers get as easy access to clean clothes as possible. The small, independent brand is donating over 2,000 pieces of their softest cotton rib and jersey comfort underwear to the organisation. Alongside the shipment of underwear, les girls les boys will be providing sweats and t-shirts for staff, with a further 3,000 items ready to donate in the coming weeks. All pieces by the brand are 100% organic cotton, cut in lighter weight jersey, perfect for late spring.

The five hospitals under the NHS St. Bart’s Trust are Royal London Hospital, Newham University Hospital, Whipps Cross Hospital, St Bartholomew’s Hospital, and Mile End Hospital.

Please head over to lesgirlslesboys.com to read a note from Serena, and keep an eye out for new new pieces landing on the site this week in new colourways and fits.

---

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.