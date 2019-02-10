Les Girls Les Boys Champions Inclusion For AW19

Pioneering lingerie designer and goddess of all things undergarment related Serena Rees (she was one of the founders of Agent Provocateur), has released the latest collection under her brand Les Girls Les Boys.

Proving she’s a girl who can do both, the Rees’ latest venture is a deviation from the laced and frilled sexiness of AP. The latest collection for her underwear-loungewear brand is inspired by heritage sportswear and dance. The dreamy Polaroid shot campaign is soft focussed and relaxed, just like the clothes. Soft dusty pinks, burnt red and forest green are the key colours of the stitch-free, microfiber pieces. Because Rees knows nobody would want to miss out of this, this season introduces larger cup sizes from 30DD to 36F.

Visit lesgirlslesboys.com

