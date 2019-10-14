Le Labo Launches Baie 19

New York based fragrance brand Le Labo has released the latest addition to their core collection of seventeen classic scents, just in time for winter.

The Le Labo team has worked tirelessly to encapsulate the seemingly unattainable scent of petchior: the crisp, wet, drenched effect that water gives to the earth after a heavy rain. The fresh, earthy olfactive phenomenon is in part due to the release of oil secretions from certain plants following a long dry spell.

With main notes of dry juniper berry, patchouli and green leaves, mixed with ambrox, cade and musk, Baie 19 is evocative of a living landscape of luminous, magnetic rain after a long drought.

Available now in 50ml and 100ml, prices range between £127 and £184.

