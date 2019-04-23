Lacoste Unleashes The Crocodile Inside With New Campaign

We’re not the most athletic bunch at Clash, but we do like to dress the part, so while we may not play polo, we definitely love to wear one. Thank god Lacoste has always been there to save the day with their tennis-pro house favourite, complete with a fierce, green crocodile stamped on each piece.

For their SS19 campaign, the 86-year-old French Fashion house has enlisted the likes of Chloe Sevigny, ASAP Nast, Novak Djokovic and Alton Mason, among a whole host of celebrity ambassadors, to celebrate the Lacoste polo in all its glory.

Look no further for confirmation that the polo is the most versatile piece in your wardrobe, from somewhat surprising brand-inspired tattoos and faces plastered in croc stickers to tennis-appropriate high kicks and good girl nun dressing (Sevigny).

