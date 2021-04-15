KNWLS: The New Era of Charlotte Knowles

The London-based designer debuts a new name, logo and direction for autumn-winter 2018.

Founded in 2017 by Charlotte Knowles and her partner Alexandre Arsenault, Charlotte Knowles catapulted to success with signature skintight attire, deconstructed pieces, underwear as outerwear and sheer animal prints. Debuting at the Fashion East AW18 show, the brand has become an unmistakeable fixture on the London scene with consistently strong, and brand defining collections.

For AW21, Charlotte Knowles marks a fresh chapter in the evolution of the label, celebrating their most expansive and comprehensive collection to date with the unveiling of KNWLS. "We felt it was the right moment to take Charlotte Knowles and shorten it to reflect the brand as more than just a singular effort but a larger studio practice" say Knowles and Arsenault of the rebrand, "this brand identity update marks a new chapter for us, and reflects our vision of growing the label into a luxury house in the coming years."

Still present at the house are the neutral earth tone bases, layered under ultra-sexy cut outs and high-octane femininity in every look. This season building on familiar soft animal prints with eather coats and shearling accessories. The collection titled 'FERAL' celebrates a wild woman behind KNWLS, and is accompanied by a short film by director and brand collaborator Armaud Lajeunie, showcasing the collection with music by Freeka Tet and Ruby Aldridge.

Check out the video and our favourite looks from KNWLS AW21 below.

