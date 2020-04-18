KLEKT'S Top Stay Home Essential Picks

With the world currently on lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, more and more of us are spending time at home.

Self-isolation, lockdown and virus prevention are all incredibly important.

At KLEKT, the team are doing everything that they can in order to make sure that their team and customers are safe. Urging all of us to stay home and not leave the house for any non-essential travel.

In this time of doom and gloom, we thought that we’d put together a list of items that you can cop to make your time in quarantine more manageable.

We’ll be covering everything from home items, tracksuits, and accessories to make your time at home that bit better.

Check out the full list below and stay safe!

Supreme “S Logo” Tracksuit

There’s never been a better time to invest in a high-quality basic hoodie. Supreme’s hoodies are known for their durability, with this simple “S Logo” one being no different.

Using the brand’s instantly recognisable Futura font, the simple “S” on the chest is just enough to flex at home without having to do an awful lot.

Off-White™ x IKEA “TEMPORARY” Wall Clock

If you’re going to be watching the clock, you may as well make it one by Virgil Abloh. 2019’s collaboration between Off-White&trade and IKEA was certainly surprising.

The iconic Swedish flat-pack manufacturer teamed up with Abloh to launch a range of furniture perfect for those looking to flex on a budget.

This wall clock, emblazoned with “TEMPORARY” across the front is easily one of our favourites.

Palace Charms T-shirt

Palace has had a stellar start to its Spring 20 campaign. This graphic laden T-shirt is an ideal piece to lounge around the house in.

Let’s face it, most of us have spent our time in quarantine eating more than we should.

You can now have a bowl full of Triferg logos for breakfast every day (or just stick to your Frosties).

Supreme x Everlast Folding Exercise Mat

With gyms and most sports clubs being closed, there’s never been a better time to get in shape.

Fortunately enough, Supreme and Everlast have got you covered in that department.

This foldable exercise mat is ideal for you to keep fit and show your affiliation for Supremeall in one. If all else fails, at least you have a comfy Supreme box logo to lie down on.

Parra x Nike SB Track Pant

Adding to the cosy vibes of this piece are these track pants from Dutch artist Parra and Nike SB.

In 2019, the two teamed up to create a special edition pair of Nike SB Dunks and Nike Blazers. These pants dropped at the same time, adding to the colourful ensemble.

Whilst you may not be able to skate in them, they’re the perfect addition to your wardrobe.

Supreme x Bialetti Moka Express

Can you imagine a world without coffee? With everything that’s going on in the world, making time for a quick cup is the perfect way to give yourself a break.

Supreme’s collaboration with Bialetti saw this clever take on a traditional Moka Express come to life.

You can now enjoy a nice cup of coffee in style thanks to Supreme.

Uniqlo x Kaws Peanuts Plush Toy White

American contemporary artist Kaws is perhaps best known for his takes on classic pieces of US culture.

His collaborations with Uniqlo have created some of the most hyped pieces in streetwear in recent history.

This take on Snoopy sees the familiar dog have his eyes replaced with the artist’s signature X’s.

If you need a fluffy companion, then look no further.

Off-White™ x IKEA Duvet Cover and Pillowcase

Good bed linen is a real necessity. Having a simple set of bed linen is good, but you could have this set from Off-White™ and IKEA.

The grey colour is accented by the use of an orange tag stitched at the corner of the pillowcase.

Of course, it means that you can also know you’re sleeping in Off-White™, something Soundcloud rappers only dream of.

Supreme x Frette Slippers

There’s never been a better time to invest in a pair of slippers. You may not be able to wear any of your new sneakers out in public just yet, but at least you can flex in these Supreme x Frette slippers.

Complete in a soft towel material, these are the perfect addition to your home.

Just make sure that you remember that you won’t be able to wear these to work once all this is over.

Nike x Off-White™ Mon Amour Magia Football

Football around the world may be on hold for now but at least you can feel like you’re at the beautiful game with this Off-White™ x Nike ball.

Released during the 2018 World Cup, you can practice your technique with this designer take on the humble football.

Make sure that nothing fragile is around first, of course.

Supreme “Save the Planet” T-shirt

Another fitting piece to include from Supreme.

Dubbed the “Save the Planet” T-shirt, this is all about doing your bit to look after yourself and each other.

Please make sure that you follow the World Health Organisation’s guide on staying home.

It’s vital that we all look out for each other.

