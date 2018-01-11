Kim Jones Unveils First Dior Menswear Campaign

Following his debut collection for Dior Men’s in June, Kim Jones has released his first campaign for the luxury French house.

In a series of images reminiscent of the Summer 2019 show, models surround Kaws’ signature BFF character, made of tens of thousands of flowers, on a pastel pink backdrop.

Shot by the legendary Steven Meisel, the campaign sees models posing in relaxed tailoring and branded loungewear.

“I wanted the advertising to reflect the spirit of the men’s summer show and the beauty of Dior,” Jones told WWD, “I’ve always wanted to work with Kaws, I think he’s super chic and also his work speaks to a lot of people.”

A campaign video, created by Jackie Nickerson is available at dior.com

