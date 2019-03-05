Kim Jones And Dior To Take Centre Stage At BTS’ Upcoming Stadium Tour

The seven-piece pop group BTS met with Dior’s Menswear Artistic Director Kim Jones earlier this year, resulting in a new friendship and Dior creating seven onstage outfits for the band’s upcoming world stadium tour. This is the first time that Dior has created men’s stage-wear and the Seoul based pop-band share an affinity for Jones’ signature hybrid of couture savoir-faire and cutting-edge use of technology.

“I love BTS”, Jones said of the collaboration, “they are really great guys and also super into fashion, everyone I know is kind of crazy about them!”

The band kick off their tour, and debut the specially deisgned outfits on Saturday 4th May at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Los Angeles.

Visit dior.com

---

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.