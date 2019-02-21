Kid Cudi Gives A Bright And Bold Upgrade To A.P.C.

A.P.C. have dropped the first in a series of upcoming collaborations with different figures from various creative industries. The debut collection is a ten-piece capsule from Cleveland born rapper Kid Cudi.

Cudi has been a well-known super fan of the brand for years, wearing pieces in music videos and citing them as his favourite New York store in a TimeOut interview almost ten years ago, “I'm trying to do a denim collaboration with A.P.C., but I haven't reached that yet. Hopefully they'll read this and they're down. Hint, hint, wink, wink, chop, chop.”

The brand’s founder and creative director, Jean Touitou, connected with Cudi last January after being played Kids See Ghosts by long time friend and collaborator Kanye West.

“After I heard the record, I felt [Kid Cudi] had something extremely strong but fragile at the same time” says Touitou.

A long time coming but worth the wait, the collection was inspired by various pieces from the A.P.C. archive with striking elements from Cudi, who introduced styles Touitou might not have ever considered, a red leather jacket with art work painted on the back, paint splattered t-shirts and sneakers stamped with a multi-coloured ‘CUDDER’ logo.

Available at apc.fr

---

