Kenzo celebrates the polar bear with an icy winter capsule

'Tis the season of the polar bear and Kenzo are stepping up to the plate with an icy winter capsule for FW21. The Parisian fashion house has delved into the archives to give new life to an arctic archival print from the 90s. Adorning jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies, t-shirts and accessories with the soft polar bear motif in icy shades of white, blue, grey and brown. The winter capsule combines technical materials for slick outerwear and soft mohair knits, designed in soft tones and textures to be layered for a soft, cozy fit.

The KENZO winter capsule is available now at KENZO.com and in KENZO stores worldwide.