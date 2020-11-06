Kenzo and Vans Deliver The Perfect Summer Skate Capsule

Parisian maison Kenzo has teamed up with the Californian house of Vans once again for the perfect, skate inspired summer capsule collection.

Not the first time the two brands have come together; the spring-summer 2020 collection is noteworthy as the first under creative director Felipe Oliveira Baptiste, who was appointed at Kenzo in July of 2019.

The capsule sees the marriage of archival Kenzo florals with classic Vans Hi-Sk8 and Old-Skool sneakers. An accompanying collection of 46 ready-to-wear pieces delivers sharp cuts and sporty fits in unisex styles.

Alongside the clothing and accessories, a collaborative effort with The Skateroom will see the release of extremely limited (150 in total) Kenzo skateboards and a takeover of The Bowl at Selfridges from the 15th June. All profits from the KENZO skateboard art edition are to be donated to a social skate project to empower at-risk youth in Jamaica.

Visit kenzo.com and check out The Bowl takeover at Selfridges from 15th -18th June.

