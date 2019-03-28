Kendall Jenner Is Ever The Equestrian For Longchamp

Following on from their highly successful 70th anniversary film The Encounter, starring Global Brand Ambassador Kendall Jenner, Longchamp have reprised the directorial narrative and model for Spring 2019, the first collection and advertising campaign from Creative Director Sophie Delafontaine.

Directed by brand favourite John Christopher Puna, The Ride shows Jenner speeding to a Malibu beach in a full rust suede look, fresh off the runway from Longchamp’s September show, before mounting an awaiting black steed and riding off into the sunset.

With a haunting soundtrack from Marsheaux, the sixty-second film culminates with support for The Malibu Foundation, helping the community of Malibu to rebuild after the Woolsey fire.

