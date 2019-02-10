Keith Charles Is Gleaming In AGR Knits for SSENSE

Emerging knitwear designer Alicia Robinson has launched an exclusive capsule collection on SSENSE.com. Seeking to de-stigmatise ‘granny’ chic with her unapologetic, heavy and delightfully garish knits, Robinson continues to challenge the boundaries of street style and fine craftsmanship with her London based brand AGR.

Robinson’s unpretentious designs come to life on American musician/semi-professional model Keith Charles, in a photo series shot by British photographer Rory Griffin and styled by Kayla Garner Jones.

Our top picks from the collection include a varsity-rainbow cardigan and yellow-black striped bucket hat.

Available exclusively at ssense.com

---

