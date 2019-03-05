Keanu Reeves Unveiled As Latest Saint Laurent Campaign Star

Just in time for the upcoming third instalment of the John Wick franchise, Keanu Reeves has been unveiled as the face of Saint Laurent’s SS19 menswear campaign.

Debuting in a trilogy of moody black and white imagery on the luxury French house’s Instagram, Reeves follows closely behind Bret Easton Ellis as the latest in a series of A-List celebrity collaborators. Shot by famed fashion photographer David Sims, he wears key pieces from the SS19 collection.

