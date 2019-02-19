Karl Lagerfeld, Pioneering Designer Passes Away

Karl Lagerfeld has passed away at the age of 85. The designer and icon will be remembered for his tenures at Chanel, Fendi and Chloé. His death brings about the end to an astonishing 64-year career designing and creating clothes for celebrities and royalty the world over.

The German born designer began working for Pierre Balmain in Paris during the 1950s, and following a minor stint at Chloé he was hired by Fendi in 1967 to oversee the Italian house’s fur lines. Taking on the role of artistic director at Chanel in 1983, he was responsible for reviving the house after the death of Coco Chanel in 1971. Here he would remain for over thirty years, quickly ascending to creative director in 1985, changing the way women dress and redefining the landscape of contemporary fashion for the 21st century.

One of the most influential designers in the world, he will be greatly missed.

Chanel, SS94

---

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.