JWA-TV Take II: Anchor Edition

Sandie Stone and Joyce Newman are back with another edition of JWA-TV, and by the looks of it they’re streaming live from the kitchen of Barbie’s Dream House.

The teleshopping hosts make a comeback to the small screen to sell the JW Anderson Anchor Logo bag and to drag Celebrity Spokesmodel Sandie out of modelling retirement. Debuting in the brand’s Resort 19 collection, they demonstrates the multifaceted uses of the mini leather pouch, from picking up men at the bar to sleepwear for a puppy.

Three edits of the Anchor Logo episode will broadcast on JW Anderson’s social media channels with the full-length version available exclusively at JWAnderson.com

