JW Anderson's AW21 collection for Uniqlo is inspired by Beatrix Potter

Jonathan Anderson makes a triumphant return to Uniqlo for Autumn Winter 2021 and brings Peter Rabbit along for the ride.

The 37 piece collection features a range of knits, sweatshirts, fleeces, pyjamas, scarves and socks spanning across womenswear and menswear pieces and featuring prints of the furry children’s character.

The collection is filled with cosy favourites for a quintessentially British country winter in a warm colour palette of greens, navy and cream with checks and soft stripes on accessories.

"For me, this collection was really about embracing the season,” said Jonathan Anderson of the collaboration. “I wanted something that felt very Autumnal in a way and that also felt quite like Autumn in the British countryside. I wanted it to feel comfortable and worn. Almost cosy in a way."

Available now at uniqlo.com