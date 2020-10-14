JW Anderson's Day In London With Uniqlo

JW Anderson pays his sixth visit to Uniqlo for a capsule collection inspired by a typical day in the British captial. Titled ‘A Day In London’, the Irish born designer has reinterpreted Uniqlo’s famed Lifewear line to produce a nostalgic collection of autumnal British classics with a typical JW flair, adding patchwork and asymmetric touches to cashmere blend knits and short plaid coats. His second Uniqlo collection to include kidswear, it’s clear that accessibility, timelessness and wearability remain at the heart of this collaborative partnership. At the top of Clash’s Wishlist lie a multi-coloured striped knit, oversized green and orange scarf and grey zip top jumper.

JW Anderson x Uniqlo’s ‘A Day In London’ is available from tomorrow, October 15th.

Uniqlo.com

