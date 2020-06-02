JW Anderson Announced As Moncler Genius Collaborator

French outerwear brand and purveyor of the puffer jacket, Moncler, has announced the lineup for their third rendition of the Genius project.

First unveiled at Milan Fashion Week back in 2018, the Moncler Genius project already has an impressive roster, with collaborations from the likes of Craig Green, Simone Rocha, Richard Quinn and Pierpaolo Piccioli, to name a few.

The creative masterminds over at Moncler have announced this week that for their third season they’ll be collaborating with British fashion house JW Anderson. Celebrated for his tentative silhouettes and modern interpretation of androgyny, the creative director of Loewe and his own namesake brand, Jonathan Anderson, has been chosen for his “cross-pollination of menswear and womenswear” and “gender-defying fashion.”

JW Anderson will be joined by luxury luggage brand RIMOWA for an innovative “Reflection” collection, incorporating novel ideals in technology, connectivity and communications in the digital age.

JW Anderson’s Moncler Genius collection will be available from October 2020.

