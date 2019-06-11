Juergen Teller Stars Alongside An Inquisitive Goose For Kiko Kostadinov And ASICS

Kiko Kostadinov has released the latest trainer in a series of collaborations with Japanese footwear brand ASICS. The GEL-KORIKA, a new silhouette has been developed as a hybrid between the GEL-NIMBUS 21 and the GELBURST RS. The new shoe is available in two distinct styles for men and women, the former in sleek, dark shades and the latter in vibrant red, pink, purple and blue.

The campaign sees the sneakers are presented in a series of off-kilter shots including cornfields, hotel bathrooms, atop fountains and displayed to a curious goose.

The ASICS stripes make a return on the sides of the upper, with the Spiral logo acting as a lace holder on the front of the sneaker.

The store in Berlin will host an early launch on November 8th 2019, with the global launch on November 16th 2019.

Visit kikokostadinov.com and asics.com

