Juergen Teller Shoots AK For Vivienne Westwood At The Barbican

Vivienne Westwood plays Queen Trident with a seemingly buoyant beehive for FW19. Lensed by fashion’s favourite photographer, Juergen Teller, the latest campaign from the British fashion house is a triumph in theatricality with exaggerated shapes, warrior-esque chainmail headpieces and goth-punk bridal-wear.

Visit viviennewestwood.com

