Juergen Teller Directs An Unexpected Star For Saint Laurent

The striking campaign from the house of Saint Laurent, lensed by Juergen Teller is both opulent and playful, as we’ve come to expect from the brand. House favourites, Freja Beha Erichsen and Kiki Willems peruse a lavish swimming pool, dripping in sequins, sheer tights and metallic heels.

A fifteen second campaign video shines a light on the real breakout star, a miniature capuchin named Allie the monkey, according to the talent deck. The black and white organ grinder takes centre stage as she plays the shoulder of a tuxedo-clad Erichsen.

