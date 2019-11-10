John Boyega Is A London Gent For Jo Malone

Three months after being announced as the first male ambassador for the luxury fragrance house Jo Malone London, John Boyega is lending his acting talents to a short film for the brand.

Best known for his starring role as Finn in the latest instalments of the Star Wars franchise, the London-born actor looks content in his new persona as ‘A London Gent’ for Jo Malone.

The short film, released this week, centres on an evocative scent from one of the Jo Malone colognes, transporting Boyega back to his childhood in Peckham. Each person featured in the film is a family member, close friend or from a curated selection of local talent from the area, each handpicked by John himself for the extremely personal project.

“The story lies in the magic, the opportunity and the undeniable spirit found all over London,” said John of the project and his connection to London. “There is raw talent, energy and inspiration on every corner and it certainly affected me, my view of life and my approach to work. In London, anything is possible.”

