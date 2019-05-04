Jo Malone London Blossoms Collection

Jo Malone took over Victoria House in Central London last week to debut two new limited edition fragrance collections. Frangipani Flower and the Blossoms collections were brought to life at an immersive installation featuring four individual rooms dedicated to each scent. Each room featured a colourful entrance corresponding to the fragrance within.

From the four fragrances emerged a line of candles, diffusers, colognes and hair mists, each to be worn alone or layered as desired for an array of unique possibilities.

The clear showstopper was the Frangipani Flower Cologne, layering base notes of sandalwood and jasmine under lemon and ylang ylang, the fresh and sweet scent is evocative of summer warmth spent amongst the trees.

Other scents featured include Star Magnolia, Orange Blossom and Silk Blossom.

Available now at Jo Malone Boutiques nationwide, jomalone.co.uk and Selfridges.com

----

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.