Jo Malone Bronze Wood & Leather Cologne Intense

We’re obsessed with the new Bronze Wood & Leather Cologne Intense from Jo Malone.

Sultry, smoky and warm, it evokes the scent of leather encased in a medley of earthy woods. Vibrant undertones bring warm evening sunrays to mind, something we can definitely get behind on this wet and cold Friday afternoon in East London.

Top notes of zesty grapefruit, heart notes of voluptuous bronze wood and base notes of leather molecule give this fragrance rich, carnal accents.

Available now, from £75, visit jomalone.com

