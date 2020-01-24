Jo Malone Announces Vetiver & Golden Vanilla Cologne Intense

Jo Malone London has announced the latest fragrance to join their Cologne Intense family. Vetiver & Golden Vanilla is a sensual, experiential scent, transporting you to the vanilla-swept coastlines of Madagascar, where the perfume was inspired.

Opening with aromatic notes of cardamom and fresh grapefruit tea, the evocative fragrance is intensified with a base of earthy, native vetiver and enveloping vanilla bourbon, hand picked from the orchid sown jungles of the Indian Ocean. It is named ‘Golden’ to draw our minds to the warmth of the hazy, sun-drenched coasts, “glowing and bountiful, like the island of Madagascar itself”, Celine Roux, the brand’s Global Head of Fragrance tells us.

As with all Jo Malone scents, they are to be enjoyed either alone, in delectable solitude, or paired with other branded scents for the utmost opulence. The team recommends layering over English Oak & Hazelnut, combining the earthy woodiness of vetiver in both, over a warming base of roasted oak for optimum earthy enchantment.

Available now from £78, visit jomalone.com

