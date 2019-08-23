Jo Malone Announces Poppy & Barley Cologne Intense

Jo Malone has announced their latest floral scent for summer. The Poppy and Barley Cologne is a living, breathing landscape; evoking cool summer evenings and a soft breeze flowing through golden fields of wheat (not unlike a certain former PM), studded with crimson poppies.

A quintessentially British flower, the poppy is notoriously difficult to bottle, its vibrant petals eradicate the need for a heady scent. The team at Jo Malone worked tirelessly enhancing the fragrance with rose, violet and top notes of juicy blackcurrant to capture both the vitality and softness of the flower, blanketed by bran and soft barley.

The team recommend layering your scents to tailor for your specific needs. And being the opulent goddesses that we are, we opted for the intensely decadent Myrrh and Tonka. With top notes of lavender, heart of omumbiri myrrh and base of tonka bean, it’s exactly what we need as the summer nights begin to draw in.

Available from September from £35, visit jomalone.com

