Jesse Jo Stark Is The Ultimate Cool Girl For Peachy Den

LA’s coolest it-girl/femme fatale, Jesse Jo Stark, models pieces from the new Peachy Den iridescent collection to celebrate today's launch.

The images, shot in the bathroom of our dreams by Erika Kamano, evoke feelings of vintage Hollywood glam, perfect for the softness of the collection.

“Jesse Jo embodies our brand”, says founder Isabella Weatherby, “she is confident, playful, inclusive, creative and sexy and it has been a dream of mine to work with her. We cater to women who have a strong sense of style and Jesse Jo is a modern day style icon.”

Expanding on Peachy Den’s classic satin collection and introducing the Bianca Bottoms and Madeline Top, the new Iridescent collection launches in two new colourways, Jade and Lilac.

Available at peachyden.co.uk

- - -

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.