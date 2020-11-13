Japanese Outerwear Collection From Taion Launches

As Autumn draws to a close and the mid-afternoon sun drops on the horizon far too early for our liking, it's safe to say this week has been a wee bit nippy to say the least.

The Japanese hertiage outwear company Taion have made a name for themselves producing high quality and high performance items filled to the seams with their insulation advances.

Their new collection consists of a wide range of lightweight down jackets and gilets, with 650-fill-power and your choice of fastening and collar.

In addition the Taion Down x Boa collection from their Mountain line, with a reversible fleece design and the same high quality considerations throughout taken has also launched just in time for the morning frosts.

Layer up now and get ahead of the madding crowd, picking up Taion and a host of other winter warmers from the Working Class Heroes webstore now here .

Taion Down x Boa Reversible Jacket - £168

Taion Crew Neck Button Down Jacket - £82

Taion Down x Boa Reversible Vest - £136

