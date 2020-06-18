Irina Shayk and Reece Nelson Star In Burberry's AW20 Pre Campaign

Riccardo Tisci’s appointment at Burberry in March of 2018 ushered in a new era of both freedom and refinement at the heritage British fashion house. Setting new house codes that play with dichotomy and duality, collection after collection, Tisci never disappoints, and the autumn-winter 2020 pre collection is no exception.

For his latest campaign, the Italian designer has invited old friends to play, fashion photographer Danko Steiner and models Irina Shayk and Reece Nelson. Also among the team are stylist Ana Steiner, hairstylist Gary Gill and Burberry’s newly appointed Global Beauty Director, Isamaya Ffrench.

Both the campaign and collection reinforce Tisci’s code of duality at Burberry. Shayk and Nelson play with ambiguous doubles while dressed head to toe in a collection of updated heritage silhouettes, with new, exaggerated proportions and bold colours alongside a camouflage overlay of the iconic Burberry check.

“I have always been drawn to the notion of duality and viewing things from two perspectives” said Tisci of the collection and campaign, “bringing a depth and contrast to a person or a concept. This campaign explores this idea of mirroring, a theme which I established as a house code in the new Burberry identity.”

