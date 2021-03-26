Introducing The Woolrich Outdoor Foundation

As part of a longstanding commitment to protecting the environment, Woolrich has partnered with 1% for the Planet; a global initiative that works with businesses and individuals to support environmental solutions through memberships and everyday actions. Brands and companies linked to the organisation commit to pledging at least 1% of annual sales revenue to environmental causes.

Announcing their partnership today, Woolrich and 1% for the Planet have announced The Woolrich Outdoor Foundation. The almost 300 year-old American outerwear brand will now donate 1% of all direct-to-consumer, e-commerce, and full-price sales to impactful environmental projects across hte foundation's three core pillars: urban space renewal, protecting forests and coastal maintenance. The donation will consist of 50% cash, with the remaining 50% comprised of product, volunteer hours, services, or advertising and communications activities. The combined total of the Woolrich Outdoor Foundation's contributions to meaningful environmental projects is projected o be no less than $3M in the first three years.

Find out more at woolrich.com/woolrich-outdoor-foundation

