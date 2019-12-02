Introducing Sealand Gear

South African based, premium, fashion and lifestyle brand, Sealand Gear is taking sustainability to the next level with a line of eco-friendly pieces made from up-cycled waste materials such as old tents, yacht sails and billboards.

With marine conservation at the heart of the brand, the team behind Sealand Gear are using innovative techniques to marry functional design and longevity for a collection of covetable wardrobe staples. Pioneers in their field, the founders, Mike Schlebach and Jasper Eales, set about designing pieces that proudly celebrate the preservation of our oceans by repurposing waste products while maintaining their structural integrity and properties in sartorial fashion.

Visit sealandgear.com

---

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.