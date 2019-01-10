Iggy Pop and Gucci Mane RSVP Yes To Gucci Cruise 2020

Alessandro Michele knows how to throw a good party - a fact proven by the freshly unveiled Gucci cruise campaign. Shot by the house’s favourite cult director Harmony Korine, the project, titled #ComeAsYouAre_RSVP gives us an uncensored glimpse into the wild, hedonistic delights of Gucci 2020.

Come one, come all, by limousine or by helicopter, everything goes at this fashionable, A-lister soiree. Not one to disappoint, of course, Michele’s got something for everyone - head to the kitchen to serve with Sienna, lounge with a shirtless Iggy or head to the pool with a bright smiling Gucci Mane. Also mingling in the mansion are model/actress Benedetta Barzini, artists Orlando Miani and Angelo Bucarelli. Countess Marisela Federici and two bewildered daschunds.

