Hype Travels Back To The Future For Fall 2020

HYPE. have announced their Fall 2020 collection launch in collaboration with the classic Back To The Future franchise.

The 16-piece unisex collection gives a nod to the francise era of the 1980's, with expressive designs in a monochrome and neon colour palette.

Including hoodie, t-shirt's shorts, joggers and jacket the capsule marks the 35th Anniversary of the franchise in style.

With bold HYPE. stamp enlarged graphics, all-over prints, contrasting flames and illusion checkerboard there is a definite 2020 cyberpunk feel to the collection fused with 80s nostalgia.

If you have worn a Hype hoodie you will know the comfort levels are supreme.

The DeLorean short and short matching set are a vibe, with contrasting neon fuschia pink and blue waves on black.

Created in collaboration with Amblin Entertainment, the full 16-piece collection is online now at www.justhype.co.uk and via retailers worlwide.

