HYPE Takes A Trip To Sesame Street

Lockdown got you feeling nostalgic? British streetwear label HYPE has the answer to all your wistful longings with a 90s inspired capsule for a return to simpler times.

The HYPE team have teamed up with Sesame Street to pull us back to peack 90s culture with a collection of covetable accessories, baggy silhouettes and loungewear. Starring all of your favourites from Elmo, Bert and Ernie to Oscar the Grouch, the capsule caters to every 90s kid's fantasties.

Vibrant and bold, featuring signature accents like the full tartan sleeves and debuting the new â€˜justhypeâ€™ logo, the 55-piece capsule features hoodies, joggers and tees in a super soft-touch Sherpa fabric, making the cosy collection perfect for the cold months. The collection also brings HYPEâ€™s signature camo print front and centre, with characters boldly embroidered throughout.Â

Stretching past just clothing, the collection also features a series of face masks, backpacks to coordinate with the kidswear and even reusable water bottles.

The collection is available now at justhype.com and through the HYPE app.

Â