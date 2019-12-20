HYPE. + Juice Team Up On Phone Accessories Capsule Collaboration

Listening to music whilst out and about can be a drain on your battery.

If like us you are still counting down the weeks to an upgrade chances are your power packs have likely seen better days.

HYPE. and Juice have teamed up to create a range of lightning cables, powerbanks and wireless charging pads, just in time for the holiday season.

Available in five iconic signature HYPE. prints; Disco Leopard, Storm, Splatter, Pastel Cloud and Graffiti.

The Apple Lightning Cables are the perfect 1 metre length, meaning you can connect your device and not be chained quite so tight to the power socket.

The 10W Wireless Chargers are vital when you’re on-the-go, compatible with iPhones and Samsung’s.

The 10,000mAh Powerbanks feature an anti-slip coating with 5-6 hours’ worth of charge time to keep your phone & wireless headphones fully charged.

Don’t stop at the electronics, HYPE. have a range of backpacks, lunch bags, pencil cases and clothing to match, so why not make it a set to keep all your electronics tucked away safe.

The collection is available exclusively via www.justhype.com, www.juice.co.uk and selected retailers worldwide.

- - -

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.