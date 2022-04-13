Hunter Presents Hunter Bloom For SS22

Hunter has launched a new campaign starring twin influencers Elisha and Renee Herbert for their new ecologically minded colleciton. Consisting of new summer styles including short boots, slides and sandals, the stars of the collection are a chunky slingback and slide named the Bloom Foam Sandal and Slide respectively.

Crafted from algae, the Bloom pieces are an exciting endeavor for Hunter who have remained committed to the environment through their famous Hunter Project for years now. An exploration into ecological design and a move into more modern, trendy beachwear, these particular shoes have been made from an innovative design process that makes use of excess algae that would otherwise be harmful to its natural ecosystem - by releasing toxins, consuming oxygen and blocking sunlight to underwater plants - the collection is a game-changing move in the footwear industry and environmental change. The algae for each shoe has been sourced through a unique process that simultaneously cleans up natural waterways while saving water and reducing CO2 emissions in partnership with sustainable organisation Bloom Materials and as part of the brand’s ongoing commitment to the environment through the Hunter Project.

Captured on a secluded beach in Malibu, the Herbert twins explore their affinity for the beach and nature in a joyful campaign for Hunter. “We’re just super passionate about the environment and conservation and we always have been”, Renee and Elisha Herbert said in a release from the brand. “It’s something that we grew up really caring about. We were always surrounded by nature. What we wish people considered more is just connecting with nature and coexisting, rather than feeling like, as humans, we are superior to other things.”

Available now at hunterboots.com