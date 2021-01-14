HEAT x Yeezy Mystery Box Launches Tonight

Fresh from the success of a covetable Haider Ackermann collaboration at the end of last year, luxury mystery box curators HEAT are ringing in the new year with an exciting new mystery box filled with Yeezys and other desireable pieces.

Since launching in 2019, HEAT has gained built success working with some of the fashion industry’s biggest names. Tonight sees the launch of the HEAT x Yeezy boxes, retailing at £325 each and valued over £500, each box is guaranteed to include a pair of Yeezys including including the 380, 350, 350v2, 500, 700, 700v2, 700v3 and QNTM amongst others.

Available from heat.io from 8pm tonight.

- - -

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots.

Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Buy Clash Magazine