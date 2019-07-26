Havana Club X Places+Faces Collaboration

If you’re into hip-hop, the chances are that you’re familiar with Ciesay and Soulz, the London based duo behind Places+Faces. Founded in 2013, the cult photography blog turned underground streetwear label and print magazine have been long immersed in rap subculture. An exciting new collaboration with Havana Club rum celebrates influential talent and international culture with an exclusive summer capsule, and features three global artists at the forefront.

Hailing from Canada, Germany and Hong Kong respectively, Tommy Genesis, Kelvyn Colt and Dough Boy channel hedonistic Havananese summers while giving a unique insight to the Cuban capital.

Championing the summer capsule of cool-kid basics, including hoodies, tees and caps, each artist sports the new hybrid logo, cementing the collaborative effort between two rich, cultural brands.

Available now at placesplusfaces.com

