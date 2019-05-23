Harry Styles Returns To Gucci With More Baby Animals

Gucci have just released their tailoring campaign for Pre-Fall 2019, and it’s making us abandon London for greener pastures. Campaign frequenter and lyrical heartthrob Harry Styles returns as the face of the brand, draped in the latest sartorial offerings from the Italian fashion house, exploring a crowded country manor with his army of piglets and swans.

The campaign also sees the triumphant return of director and photographer Harmony Korine (Kids and Spring Breakers), following her Pre-Fall 2019 campaign shoot for the brand in Pompeii.

Check out the accompanying video campaign starring Harry, and set to the sounds of LA duo Softboiled Eggies.

Visit gucci.com

---

