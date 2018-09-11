Gucci Takes Over The Selfridges Corner Shop

Selfridges has played host to a number of high profile takeovers in the last twelve months, the latest however is the sparkliest yet.

We’ve been given an insight into holiday season under the reign of Alessandro Michele. The 150 square metre ground floor space has been transformed into a bubblegum pink Christmas wonderland. Pink angel hair tinsel cascades from the ceiling down to pink flooring. Mannequins dressed head to toe in Gucci Resort 2019 surround pink tables with exclusive bags and accessories. The Gucci logo hangs in the centre of the room, backlit in pink glitter.

For the duration of the takeover, you can shop exclusive colourways of old Gucci favourites, such as the Marmont bag and the Fleshtrek trainers. You can also shop Gucci Décor, scented candles, hand embroidered cushions and decorated folding side tables.

The Gucci Corner Shop is open at Selfridges London until 6th January 2019.

For more information, visit gucci.com

---

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Buy Clash Magazine