Gucci SS19 Campaign Conjures Old Hollywood Glitz And Glamour

Campaign season is in full swing, and Gucci are throwing it way back with a grandiose celebration of old Hollywood and the roots of celebrity culture.

Director Glen Luchford is taking notes from the golden age of cinema, referencing the most iconic films of all time, including: An American in Paris, Cover Girl, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes and Singin’ in the Rain,

Gucci treats us to uniform tap dancers, floor length ball gowns, fur (faux, of course) and headpieces befitting only the original silver screen sirens.

Accompanying the lavish campaign images, are black and white styled headshots and a short film playing homage to the era featuring an army of models dipped in Gucci singing and dancing to Irving Berlin’s “There’s No Business Like Show Business”, proving that the only way to up the glam of the ‘40s is with Gucci, Gucci, Gucci.

Visit Gucci.com

Credits:

Creative Director: Alessandro Michele

Art Director: Christopher Simmonds

Photogrpaher/Director: Glen Luchford

Hair Stylist: Paul Hanion

Makeup Artist: Isamaya Ffrench

Images & Video:

An American In Paris: TM & © Turner Entertainment Co. (s19)

Singin’ In The Rain: TM & © Turner Entertainment Co. (s19)

The Band Wagon: TM & © Turner Entertainment Co. (s19)

Gentlemen Prefer Blondes: © 2019 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation.

There’s No Business Like Show Business: © 2019 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation.

Cover Girl: © 2019 Columbia Pictures Industries, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Video Music:

“There’s No Business Like Show Business” by Irvin Berlin, © Berlin Irving Music Corp.

Courtesy of Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation

---

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Buy Clash Magazine