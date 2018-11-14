Gucci Gives Their DIY Service An AW18 Upgrade

Gucci continues to push for self-expression by expanding their customisation line. Up until now, the beloved ‘Do It Yourself’ program, introduced earlier this year, has allowed customers to personalise iconic Gucci pieces such as the Dionysus bag and the Ace sneakers.

Gucci is extending the program to include classic house knitwear just in time for the winter months. Wool crewneck knits and button down cardigans are available in green, blue, red and white.

Customisable Varsity style letters are knitted into the clothing as opposed to the traditional applique, making each piece truly unique.

In addition to the knitwear, women’s leatherwear is customisable on a made to order basis in the form of bomber and biker jackets. These pieces feature metal studs, rhinestones and colourful hand painted flowers and can be personalised with red or gold thread on the arms and chest.

Intarsia floral designs and letters with floral decoration are hand embroidered onto pieces throughout the collection, on men’s and women’s tweed tailoring and silk loungewear.

The DIY line packaging is decorated with the “ABCDEFGUCCI” and the brand’s signature interlocking GG logo.

To celebrate the re-launch of the DIY program, Gucci has enlisted six artists to create a series of artwork to be shared on the brand’s social media channels and website. The artists involved in the prokect include Amber Vittoria, Angela Deane, Ashley Longshore, Brianda Stuart, Isabella Cotier and Marc Bukhardt.

A special augmented reality app is available in a select number of Gucci stores worldwide, and a sophisticated product configurator on Gucci.com allows customers to play with their designs before ordering.

Available at selected Gucci stores and at Gucci.com

---

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Buy Clash Magazine