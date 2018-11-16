Just over twenty five years after the release of the New Order song by the same name, Gucci have announced a limited edition photo book: WORLD (The Price of Love)

The original video, shot in black and white by famed director Ballie Walsh used only 4 long steadicam shots, journeying from the water through to the inside of the hotel itself, lingering on the faces of the hotel guests.

In Gucci’s photo series shot by documentary photographer Martin Parr enforcea a gentle, sasrical humour throughout. Models and civilians alike explore the Riviera in vibrant colours and Gucci Resort 2019. Much like it’s namesake, the images are shot at the famed Carlton hotel in Cannes.

An extremely limited 1000 copies are available worldwide, meaning you’ll have to be quick top get a taste of the perfect Gucci holiday.

Available from 29th November at select Gucci stores worldwide, Dover Street Market and online at IDEA books

