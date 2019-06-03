Grace Jones Gives Tommy Hilfiger The Studio 54 Treatment

After the global unveiling of her debut collection as Global Brand Ambassador for the brand, Zendaya showed Tommy x Zendaya on the runway over the weekend at the Champs-Elysées theatre in Paris.

In keeping with the clothing, the electrifying show set the scene of a 1970s nightclub, a light up dance floor and neon signs set the stage for an army of diverse models, seeing the runway return of iconic supermodel Pat Cleveland, walking to Prince’s ‘I Wanna Be Your Lover’ alongside her daughter Anna and WInnie Harlow. The show closed with a bang and saw Grace Jones, the original star of Studio 54, dancing to her hit ‘Pull Up to the Bumper’ in a gold bodysuit, metallic jacket and oversized gold belt from the collection. The star studded front row included Tyra Banks, Yara Shahidi, Olivia Palermo, and fellow Global Brand Ambassadors Gigi Hadid and Lewis Hamilton. Visit tommy.com

---

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.