Goodhood Launch GOODSTUFF With Flagstuff and Kosuke Kawamura

Goodhood has teamed up with Neo-Tokyo Streetwear brand Flagstuff and Japanese artist Kosuke Kawamura for an exclusive, limited edition capsule collection titled ‘Goodstuff’.

The line is the first in a series of drops conceptualised by the collaborative trio, and features a series of clothing and accessories inspire adorned with graphic prints and artwork designed by Kosuke Kawamura, and inspired by iconic Japanese erotic artwork.

The accompanying campaign, shot in Japan centres on the heavily tattooed and heavily accessorised Japanese rapper Badsaikush, who models monochrome looks from the capsule. Each piece is understated and capsule worthy, wardrobe staples with a large graphic logo, ‘GOODSTUFF’ emblazoned on the fronts of t-shirts, jackets and the sleeves of sweatshirts, to name a few.

Goodhood is holding a celebratory launch event in store tonight from 6:30pm, where Kawamura will be creating signature collages. The collection will be available from tomorrow in store and at goodhoodstore.com

