Goodhood collaborates with Dr. Marten

London based curated fashion and lifestyle hub Goodhood is the latest brand to team up with Dr. Martens for a collaborative redesign of one of their classic styles.

The epochal 101 boot has been reimagined in all-black smooth vintage leather with white screen printed text displaying the address of the Goodhood Shoreditch store on the heel of each shoe alongside a four-piece diamond motif, a spider’s web and the words “FOREVER” & “ANDEVER” on each.

The Dr. Martens x Goodhood 6-eye 101 boot will be available from December 2nd from drmartens.com, goodhoodstore.com and select retailers.