Go BTS With Ariana Grande And Givenchy

This season saw Ariana Grande’s debut campaign as the face of Givenchy, as photographed by Craig McDean. Consisting of formal suiting and eveningwear, the singer delivered the ‘Garden of Eden’ collection in a series of traditional portraits – a style favoured by the house founder, Hubert de Givenchy, who dubbed it “the Givenchy sitting.”

The Parisian Maison has released a short BTS film from the shoot, capturing the singer’s playful side as she runs around on set, chased by the videographer, and singING to a couple of early 2000s Fall Out Boy tracks (nostalgic guilty pleasures 1 and 2) while in hair and makeup.

Check out the video below.

