Get Lost with Jo Malone’s New Wild Flowers & Weeds Collection

Jo Malone are releasing five limited edition fragrances next month as part of their ‘Wild Flowers and Weeds’ collection.

The collection of nostalgic scents evokes memories of British summers on canal boats, pulling scents from the riverbanks.

Nettle & Wild Achillea, Willow & Amber, Cade & Cedarwood, Hemlock & Bergamot and Lupin & Patchouli, are each of the unexpected but delightfully heady combinations.

We like to live on the edge, so our favourite is Hemlock & Bergamot, don’t worry we’ve been assured that the poisonous element has been replicated with mimosa, giving it a yellow, powdery scent, so no itchy rashes or imminent demise for any perfume aficionados out there. This fragrance has notes of cucumber, birch leaves and white musk, giving it a soft, fresh finish.

Available from March 2019 at jomalone.com

